Hardin County Schools hiring for dozens of open positions

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools hosted a job fair on Wednesday to help fill dozens of open positions within the school district.

The district is looking for teacher candidates as well as other positions that don’t require a teaching certificate, such as bus drivers, custodial workers and cooks.

Officials with Hardin County Schools said they offer competitive pay and a host of benefits.

“We are looking for people that are excited about working and that want to work and want a great place to work for,” Dawn Tarquinio, Woodland Elementary School’s Principal said. “Here in Hardin County Schools, we are excited about growing and continuing to grow and ensuring we are a great place for a career.”

There are many positions that can be applied for online. To see open positions and to apply, click or tap here.

