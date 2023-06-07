Hot Rods score four in the 8th to pull off the comeback win against Winston-Salem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nick Schnell worked a walk with the bases loaded, plating the fourth run of the eighth inning for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-24) to boost them past the Winston-Salem Dash (28-22) for a 5-4 win on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Dash starter Connor McCullough. Dru Baker doubled down the left field line and scored on an RBI single from Bob Seymour to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Winston-Salem answered back with a run in the top of the second against Bowling Green starter Over Galue. Michael Turner doubled and scored on an RBI single from Shawn Goosenberg to tie the game at 1-1. The Dash increased their lead with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to go up 4-1.

Bowling Green’s offense came alive in the bottom of the eighth against Winston-Salem reliever Jake Palisch. Blake Robertson singled and Dru Baker walked to put runners on first and second. Carson Williams doubled to right, plating both runners to cut the deficit to 4-3. After Seymour singled to put runners on first and third, Willy Vasquez singled to right, tying the game at 4-4. Kamren James walked to load the bases, and Schnell worked another walk to score Williams and give Bowling Green a 5-4 lead. Antonio Menendez shutdown the Dash in the top of the ninth to carry the Hot Rods to a 5-4 victory.

Menendez earned the win (1-0), tossing 1.2 shutout innings while striking out three and walking one. Tristan Stivors (3-1) collected the loss, letting up a run on a hit and three walks over 0.1 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Dash play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP J.J. Goss (2-2, 5.18), while Winston-Salem sends out RHP Kohl Simas (4-2, 6.61).

