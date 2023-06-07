Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says

A Kentucky man was killed in Florida while saving his grandson, family says. (Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A tragedy has hit a small community in Anderson County.

76-year-old Robert “Bob” Sarver was killed last week near Daytona Beach shores.

Sarver was known in Anderson County as a guidance counselor, a football coach and now a hero.

His family says he died saving his grandson after being caught in a rip current.

While his family and the community mourn his loss, Sarver is still giving back in ways that will benefit those in his own backyard.

In lieu of flowers, Sarver’s obituary asks people to consider donating to the Anderson County Scholarship Fund.

“Yesterday, someone brought a check in memory of Bob Sarver for the scholarship fund, and at that time, I didn’t know what Jenny had done,” said attorney Bill Patrick.

He was previously on the selection board for the fund, which has awarded a scholarship to a student graduating from high school each year since 1977.

Patrick says the impact it has on the students is irreplaceable.

“It’s not a huge amount of money, but with what school costs now, hopefully, every little bit will help,” said Patrick.

For people like Patrick who didn’t get to say goodbye, he says he’d tell him how much he was appreciated.

People say, whether you remember him as a coach, a guidance counselor, or a friend, Sarver made an impact on many people’s lives in the community.”

A celebration of Sarver’s life will be held in Lawrenceburg Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Juvenile injured in vehicle, bicycle collision on Morgantown Road
City officials hope that more amenities along the Green River will draw attention from Butler...
New developments on the way to Morgantown riverfront
Eric Leach's Facebook page
Eric Leach announces he is stepping down as COO of Bowling Green Hot Rods

Latest News

It was in early May when Avery Wilmurth, a fourth-grade ELA teacher at Bristow Elementary...
First-year teacher in Warren County wins inaugural Lighthouse Award
Thunderfest returns to Bowling Green this July
Officials release traffic impacts ahead of Duncan Hines Days kickoff event
Allen County-Scottsville Boys and Girls Club unveils new facility
President, COO of Bowling Green Hot Rods stepping down