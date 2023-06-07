Kentucky Mesonet at WKU adds station in Russell County

ONO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Mesonet at WKU continues to grow its network of automated stations across the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday, the ribbon was cut on a new weather and climate monitoring site in Russell County near the community of Eli, about five miles east of Jamestown.

The station, which includes a 33-foot tower with instrumentation that measures air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, precipitation, and solar radiation, will help improve weather forecasting and increase lead times for severe weather warnings in the Lake Cumberland region.

The land for the site along KY 1611 was donated by Russell County farmer John Adams.

“These stations provide data in real-time, and are archived as the climate record for Kentucky, " said Dr. Jerry Brotzge, state climatologist and Mesonet Director, who added that over 150 million observations are collected annually by the nearly 80 Mesonet sites across the state. “Data are made available in real-time to the National Weather Service, who in turn ingests data into their operational numerical models, thereby providing much improved weather prediction across all of Kentucky. Mesonet data are also used for issuing weather alerts and warnings.”

The weather and climate information is also used by farmers across the state, helping to optimize planting, fertilizing, irrigation, pest control, and harvesting schedules.

“In addition to emergency management and agriculture, Kentucky Mesonet data are also used for aviation, ground, and rail transportation; recreation and tourism; public health; energy; education; and commerce,” said Brotzge.

Last year, the Kentucky General Assembly invested $1.75 million into Kentucky Mesonet.

The additional funding will allow for all Mesonet sites to soon be fitted with new webcams, with the goal of establishing at least one station in all 120 counties across the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.