Lexington teen dead after car crashes into tree

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teen is dead after a crash in Clark County.

Coroner Neil Oliver says the crash happened Tuesday night on Athens Boonesboro Road, not far from Halls on the River.

We’re told 17-year-old Kaylee Goodman was driving on the road when her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Goodman was a student at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. This email letter was sent out to the Dunbar High School community about the situation:

Dear PLD Families:

I am deeply saddened to inform you that we have suffered a devastating loss within our PLD community. Last night, Kaylee Goodman, a senior at Dunbar, passed away in a tragic accident. Kaylee was known for her kindness and her ability to connect with others, and her absence will be deeply felt by her teachers, friends, and classmates.

It is possible that your child has already heard about this heartbreaking news today, but we wanted to communicate with all families so that you have the opportunity to discuss it with your child at home. We encourage you to ask them about their feelings and emotions and to openly share your own as well. Some children may be particularly upset and need more support. It is normal for reactions to be intense initially, but they usually diminish over time. The most important thing you can do is listen attentively, provide reassurance, and offer comfort.

Please look for changes in behavior that may signal that your child needs additional grief support. If you feel your child needs any help or resources, please talk to our counselors or your healthcare provider so we can work together to support your child. See below for a list of crisis and mental health resources:

Mental Health Crisis Resources

The Ridge Behavioral Health Systems 800-753-4673

Samaritan Hospital 859-226-7000

U of L Peace Hospital (formerly known as Our Lady of Peace) 859-313-3515

New Vista 24-Hour Crisis Line (formerly Bluegrass.org) 800-928-8000

Crisis Hotlines

National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8500

Suicide Crisis Textline Text Help to 741741

Other Resources

Community Mental Health Resources

KVC Behavioral Health Kentucky 859-254-1035

Mountain Comprehensive Care 859-368-8897

New Vista (formerly Bluegrass.org ) 859-233-0444

The Ridge Behavioral Health Systems 859-269-2325

Sunrise Children’s Services 859-455-8185

Please reach out to me personally if you have any questions or concerns, or if our team can offer any additional support and encouragement for your student.

Let us come together as a community, supporting one another during this time of immense grief. Our hearts go out to Kaylee’s family and friends and all those affected by this tragedy.

