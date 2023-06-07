Mammoth Cave looks to expand boundaries in new bill

Mammoth Cave National Park visitor center
Mammoth Cave National Park visitor center(Elijah Jacobs)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently proposed the Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act.

The bill would grant the National Park the authority to purchase up to 550 acres of land owned by the Nature Conservancy, located south of the park.

Within the acres, there are two caves separate from Mammoth Cave. According to Mammoth Caves Public Affairs Officer, Molly Schroer, both caves are home to 150,00 to 200,00 endangered bats.

”The bill Senator McConnell and Congressman Guthrie have put forward would allow Mammoth Cave to purchase about 550 acres of land that’s currently owned by the Nature Conservancy. It contains two caves, Coach Cave and James Cave, and then one of the caves has been federally recognized as critical habitat for the endangered Indiana Bat,” said Schroer.

The land owned by the Nature Conservancy is treated as private property with no commercial development and is not open to the public. According to Schroer, over the past few years, the conservancy and the park have discussed different options concerning the best long-term option for the protection of the caves and the bats.

Ultimately, it was decided the land would be best protected under the park’s jurisdiction.

