Man wanted for kidnapping in Central City, Ky.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Central City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Dwuan Shrewsberry.

They say Shrewsberry has an Active Felony Warrant for:

• Kidnapping - Minor

• Abandonment of a Minor

• Theft by Unlawful Taking - Motor Vehicle

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

If anyone has any information, call Central City Police at (270) 754-2464, Muhlenberg County Dispatch at (270) 338-2000, or use Facebook Messenger.

Police say all information will be kept confidential.

They say Shrewsberry has prior charges of resisting arrest, so don’t try to approach or make contact.

Police say he is considered possibly dangerous and a flight risk.

