Man wanted for kidnapping in Central City, Ky.

Dwuan Shrewsberry.
Dwuan Shrewsberry.(Central City Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Central City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding Dwuan Shrewsberry.

They say Shrewsberry has an Active Felony Warrant for:

• Kidnapping - Minor

• Abandonment of a Minor

• Theft by Unlawful Taking - Motor Vehicle

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

If anyone has any information, call Central City Police at (270) 754-2464, Muhlenberg County Dispatch at (270) 338-2000, or use Facebook Messenger.

Police say all information will be kept confidential.

They say Shrewsberry has prior charges of resisting arrest, so don’t try to approach or make contact.

Police say he is considered possibly dangerous and a flight risk.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Hayley Dallas, 32, of Bowling Green was arrested in Glasgow on June 3, 2023, after she was...
Glasgow police arrest person connected to series of vehicle break-ins
All across Kentucky, the “400-mile Sale” returns for the twentieth consecutive year, bringing...
The “400-Mile Sale” returns to Kentucky for its’ 20th annual year
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County
Bowling Green man, Malik Lattimer, was reported missing in early May of this year. After nearly...
Bowling Green man missing, mother speaks on the disappearance of her son

Latest News

A task force has been created that will meet in 'several months' to discuss possible solutions.
Edmonson County officials discuss solutions to ‘critical’ water problems
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Chris Patterson
WCPS announces new principal of Richardsville Elementary
BRIGHT Coalition holds annual Partnership for Health workshop