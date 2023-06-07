Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified

Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving in the 5600 block of Cooper Chapel Road on June 6, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after being shot in southern Louisville Metro Tuesday afternoon.

William M Hines, 21, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound after being taken at UofL Hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville

Hines was shot while driving his car in the 5600 block of Cooper Chapel Road around 2:30 p.m. The car veered off the road and went into the pool of an apartment complex. No one was in the pool at the time, but witnesses told WAVE News a man jumped into the pool and pulled Hines from the car.

The death of Hines has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made in the case. LMPD asks anyone with information to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Juvenile injured in vehicle, bicycle collision on Morgantown Road
City officials hope that more amenities along the Green River will draw attention from Butler...
New developments on the way to Morgantown riverfront
Elmer P. Lawrence
USS Oklahoma Sailor, Park City native accounted for from WW2