Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after being shot in southern Louisville Metro Tuesday afternoon.

William M Hines, 21, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound after being taken at UofL Hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville

Hines was shot while driving his car in the 5600 block of Cooper Chapel Road around 2:30 p.m. The car veered off the road and went into the pool of an apartment complex. No one was in the pool at the time, but witnesses told WAVE News a man jumped into the pool and pulled Hines from the car.

The death of Hines has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made in the case. LMPD asks anyone with information to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.