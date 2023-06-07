Thunderfest returns to Bowling Green this July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 Thunderfest fireworks show is returning to Bowling Green on Saturday, July 1 at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater.

The event is being hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, who have presented a firework show for the past 52 years, according to a release.

Early bird pricing is $20 per carload with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Carloads are $25 after 5 p.m.

Entertainment includes Tyrone Dunn, Kin-Foke, Trevor Martin and Bad Navigator.

Last year, Thunderfest raised more than $30,000 for over 30 local organizations serving children and their families with 100% of the proceeds being returned to non-profit organizations.

“The commitment our volunteers and sponsors make year after year, allows for us to bring more entertainment and an enhanced experience for our communities,” said Rod Hutcheson, Kiwanis Chairman.

For more information visit BG Thunderfest on Facebook or bgkiwanis.org

