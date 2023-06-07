Thunderfest returns to Bowling Green this July

BG Thunderfest
BG Thunderfest(Ana Medina)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 Thunderfest fireworks show is returning to Bowling Green on Saturday, July 1 at the National Corvette Museum Amphitheater.

The event is being hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, who have presented a firework show for the past 52 years, according to a release.

Early bird pricing is $20 per carload with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Carloads are $25 after 5 p.m.

Entertainment includes Tyrone Dunn, Kin-Foke, Trevor Martin and Bad Navigator.

Last year, Thunderfest raised more than $30,000 for over 30 local organizations serving children and their families with 100% of the proceeds being returned to non-profit organizations.

“The commitment our volunteers and sponsors make year after year, allows for us to bring more entertainment and an enhanced experience for our communities,” said Rod Hutcheson, Kiwanis Chairman.

For more information visit BG Thunderfest on Facebook or bgkiwanis.org

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Juvenile injured in vehicle, bicycle collision on Morgantown Road
City officials hope that more amenities along the Green River will draw attention from Butler...
New developments on the way to Morgantown riverfront
Elmer P. Lawrence
USS Oklahoma Sailor, Park City native accounted for from WW2

Latest News

If you’ve ever been to sporting events at WKU or Simpson County schools, odds are you’ve heard...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Chris Patterson
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Joel Hawkins is the Board Chair for House on the Hill, a non-profit organization that provides...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Joel Hawkins
The commissioned sculpture is on track to be unveiled in fall, 2024.
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces 2023-24 Broadway series