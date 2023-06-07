VIDEO: Suspect wanted after setting fires, damaging cars at Hopkinsville auto shop

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who started fires and damaged multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Hopkinsville.

Crime Stoppers says police are looking for help finding a suspect that caused fire damage to multiple vehicles at Pitstop Automotive. HPD also shared a video of the incident that took place during the early morning hours of May 1.

“If your information leads to an arrest, crime stoppers will pay you a cash reward. And remember, we will never ask your name and you will not have to appear in court. We’ve got cash for you so pick up your phone now and call our tips line at 270-887-TIPS (8477),” Crime Stoppers said.

