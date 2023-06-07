WCPS announces new principal of Richardsville Elementary

She will assume her new responsibilities on July 1.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new principal was selected for a Warren County elementary school.

Warren County Public Schools announced Lyndsey Thomason as the next principal of Richardsville Elementary school at an event Tuesday night.

In a news release, WCPS said for the last four years she served as the Student Services Coordinator and most recently the Dean of Students at Richardsville Elementary.

Superintendent Rob Clayton shared his excitement for the new principal in the news release.

“Dr. Thomason’s commitment to the Richardsville school community is contagious and we look forward to continuous improvement in all areas under her leadership,” Clayton stated.

Thomason stated it’s her privilege and honor to be the next principal of Richardsville Elementary.

“I also look forward to continuing to build relationships with the Richardsville community of faculty, staff, students and families, while also fostering business and community partnerships as we expand opportunities to the students we serve,” Thomason stated.

Thomason completed her Bachelor of Arts in Teacher Education in Physical Education and Master of Arts in Physical Education at Western Kentucky University. She earned Rank 1 in Principal Leadership and Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from University of the Cumberlands.

WCPS says Thomason will begin her new role on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Hayley Dallas, 32, of Bowling Green was arrested in Glasgow on June 3, 2023, after she was...
Glasgow police arrest person connected to series of vehicle break-ins
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County
All across Kentucky, the “400-mile Sale” returns for the twentieth consecutive year, bringing...
The “400-Mile Sale” returns to Kentucky for its’ 20th annual year
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Juvenile injured in vehicle, bicycle collision on Morgantown Road

Latest News

Bowling Green man indicted on burglary, strangulation, and assault charges.
Bowling Green man indicted on burglary, strangulation charges
Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to kidnapping
Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to kidnapping
Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, other charges
Man wanted for kidnapping in Central City