2 Tennessee Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested after sending police on a multi-county chase.

According to the citation, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was contacted by a police department in Franklin, TN in reference to a stolen vehicle that was traveling Northbound on I-65 in Warren County.

Police say the vehicle had a live tracker on it and was able to be kept up with by KSP dispatch.

Franklin, TN police informed KSP, the two suspects in the vehicle had robbed two separate Uber drivers in Tennessee at gunpoint.

Police say, the two had stolen a black 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.

KSP observed the stolen vehicle pass their cruiser at the 47mm Northbound and began to follow it.

They attempted a stop of the vehicle near the 49mm. The vehicle did pull over, but began to speed off once troopers exited their cruiser.

Troopers pursued the vehicle to the 58mm at a top speed of 140mph. The vehicle exited at the 58mm at a high rate of speed before crashing into a guardrail.

The driver was identified as Dawayne Young, 22, of Nashville. Young exited the vehicle before being assisted to the ground by police and arrested.

KSP located a handgun in the driver floorboard near the pedals. The gun was placed into KSP evidence.

Troopers also found an orange pill bottle containing Roxicodone, two zip lock bags full of THC oil vape cartridges, a jar full of marijuana wax, and a small package of marijuana in Young’s pocket.

Young told police the gun and drugs belonged to him and his female passenger had nothing to do with them.

Young also told police he had taken multiple Roxicodone’s and snorted cocaine.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Natalie Catalan, 21, of Nashville.

Catalan told police she was involved in the robbery of an Uber driver in Tennessee. She stated that she robbed the driver so she and Young would have transportation to his house in Michigan.

Both Young and Catalan were taken to TJ Samson Hospital for medical treatment.

They were then taken to the Barren County Jail and each held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Young is charged with the following :

Speeding 26 MPH > Speed Limit

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Aggravated Circumstance)

Reckless Driving

Possession of Marijuana

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Catalan is charged with the following :

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More

Both Young and Catalan have an arraignment scheduled for July 6.

