African American Museum seeking donations for tornado and fire recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After suffering damages from the tornadoes in 2021 and from a fire that struck while the museum attempted to rebuild, the African American Museum is now on the road to recovery.

However, their road to recovery has had its obstacles.

“We’ve had delays in getting some of our supplies, because of supply shortages. That’s been a big problem, but things are slowly coming together now, so we can kind of see a future date,” said Wathetta Buford, the museum’s project manager.

The date to reopen is not far off, though there is still a lot to be done between now and then.

“Right now, we’re looking at August. The first week of August,” said Buford. “But that’s in our minds, to have a ribbon cutting. Then I have some events, like a book signing and the Cultural Awareness Weekend will be here, and some of them have asked to come by.”

While there are plans set for the reopening, Buford says that the museum still needs the community’s help beyond strict repairs. Additional equipment, technology, and the future means to hire a full-time staff have all been put on hold due to the recovery efforts.

“We’re operating off of grants, grants come and grants go,” said Buford. “Yes, if we continue getting grants, that would be fine. But we need some major donations, too.”

Tomorrow, Food Truck Friday will be hosted at WBKO’s studio at 2727 Russellville Road in Bowling Green from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the African American Museum.

Aside from benefits from Food Truck Friday, donations can always be made through the African American Museum’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.