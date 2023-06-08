Barren County Chamber named finalist in 2023 Chamber of the Year award

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Chamber of Commerce (Barren Inc.) has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Virginia, that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2023 Chamber of the Year award,” said Maureen Carpenter, President and CEO of Barren Inc. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, board members, volunteers, and, most importantly, our valued members. We remain committed to supporting the growth and success of local businesses and working collaboratively to ensure a prosperous future for our community.”

The Chamber of the Year award presented annually is an accolade that recognizes chambers of commerce for their performance and commitment to their members and community. It serves as a benchmark for excellence in chamber operations and represents the highest level of achievement in the chamber industry.

“This year’s finalists truly represent excellence in the chamber industry,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Through their roles as community partners, thought leaders and innovative problem solvers, each has demonstrated what it means to be a catalyst for growth and regional prosperity. We congratulate them on this achievement.”

Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a multi-stage process. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE’s Annual Chamber Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention and membership dollar retention.

Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists.

In the upcoming final phase of the selection process, Barren Inc. will have the opportunity to participate in an in-person interview before a panel of chamber professionals.

This interview will serve as a platform to further showcase the exceptional qualities that set our chamber apart. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview.

Chamber of the Year winners will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, during the Awards Show at ACCE’s Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

