BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning! A dense fog advisory is in effect for our area until 8am CDT.

Dense fog to start, then sunny and warmer!

After the fog dissipates, look for lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Air quality will still be slightly limited due to smoke from those Canadian wildfires. Highs are only around 80 both Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the 50s. Now the weekend still appears to be a split deal with sunshine on Saturday and a few more scattered showers and storms likely by Sunday.

