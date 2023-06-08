Kentucky State Police Post 3 experiencing phone outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 3 is currently experiencing an outage with local, administrative and emergency 911 phone lines.

Emergency 911 lines have been routed to and will be answered by KSP Post 4.

Administrative lines remain unusable

Technicians have been notified. There is no estimated time of repair.

If you are unable to reach KSP Post 3 through the regular administrative line of 270-782-2010, you may reach dispatch by calling one of the following numbers:

502-395-1039

502-395-1173

KSP Post 4 270-766-5078

