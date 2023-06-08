Kentucky State Police Post 3 experiencing phone outage

Phone Outage
Phone Outage(Pixabay via MGN)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 3 is currently experiencing an outage with local, administrative and emergency 911 phone lines.

Emergency 911 lines have been routed to and will be answered by KSP Post 4.

Administrative lines remain unusable

Technicians have been notified. There is no estimated time of repair.

If you are unable to reach KSP Post 3 through the regular administrative line of 270-782-2010, you may reach dispatch by calling one of the following numbers:

  • 502-395-1039
  • 502-395-1173
  • KSP Post 4 270-766-5078

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Police respond.
Multi-agency vehicle pursuit ends in Logan County
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Juvenile injured in vehicle, bicycle collision on Morgantown Road
City officials hope that more amenities along the Green River will draw attention from Butler...
New developments on the way to Morgantown riverfront
Eric Leach's Facebook page
Eric Leach announces he is stepping down as COO of Bowling Green Hot Rods

Latest News

2 Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
2 Tennessee Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
It was in early May when Avery Wilmurth, a fourth-grade ELA teacher at Bristow Elementary...
First-year teacher in Warren County wins inaugural Lighthouse Award
Thunderfest returns to Bowling Green this July
Officials release traffic impacts ahead of Duncan Hines Days kickoff event