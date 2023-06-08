Lost River Cave and Wild Ones SOKY to host second BioBlitz of the summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Lost River Cave and Wild Ones SOKY are still searching for volunteers for their second of three BioBlitz events for the summer.

“Whether you’re into identifying native plants, whether you want to pull invasive species, or if you want to plant native plants that we have plugs for and cast seed, we’ve got something for everybody at every skill level and every physical level this time around,” said Director of Philanthropy for Lost River Cave, Katie Cielinski.

At most BioBlitz events, volunteers identify any plants they find in a given area. At Lost River, the focus of the study is to aid in their meadow recovery program. The program focuses on removing invasive species and replacing them with beneficial native plants.

The first BioBlitz of the year, hosted on Earth Day, allowed volunteers and employees to see the current status of the meadow and what vegetation was blooming at that time.

”We know what was planted. We know what should be here and now is when we get to see, ‘Is it actually here?’ It’s a pretty cool citizen science activity that not only verifies what we need to know, but it also gets to tell us what’s come back from the seed bank,” said Cielinski.

It will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering can visit Lost River’s website to learn more about what to expect and to register for volunteering events.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.