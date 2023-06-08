Steve Lutz concludes his first basketball camp as WKU Head Coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball Head coach Steve Lutz completed his first Steve Lutz Basketball Camp under his new regime.

The camp has been going on since Monday morning and concluded today with all campers and families in attendance. Kids from first grade all the way up to 8th grade got to experience learning from WKU Men’s Basketball players and coaches. Coach Lutz hopes the experience makes life long basketball fans out of the kids and hopes they can become basketball players in the future.

“It’s always about promoting the game of basketball but at the same time you’re promoting Western Kentucky Basketball,” Lutz said. “You want to have the kids on campus because not everybody is going to have the opportunity to get on a college campus, to be around college players and hopefully this will fuel the fire for some of these guys to be great players down the road.”

The kids learned how to do all different types of drills including cutting drills, ball handling drills and the three man weave...They participated in shooting games including knockout, hot shot competitions and of course 5 on 5 tournament games. After camp ended, every kid lined up to get their belongings signed by all the players.

The kids who won their competition or won a cam award received a certificate highlighting their win. All kids received drills to practice and a photo with coach Lutz.

Eight year old Nash Johnson said its in his family blood to go to basketball camps and he enjoys every minute of it.

“My Grandpa used to go to it (basketball camps), my cousin used to go to it, and now I go to it. I learned how to improve in dribbling, passing, shooting and defense.”

Johnson says his favorite part about basketball is the friends you make, how the game plan works and that he loves to play defense. He says he had a ton of fun at camp and would recommend any kid who likes to play basketball to go to the camp and his favorite player he got to talk to was incoming Hilltopper Jack Edelen.

The camp isn’t only for the kids to enjoy. Most of the new players on the roster arrived to campus this past week. It also is beneficial to helping the players get to know each other and build that chemistry while also teaching the sport they love to younger kids.

“You got a lot of new faces so it’s always good to promote team bonding and have those guys be around each other. It’s a different thought process. They’re so used to playing the game and now you have to learn how to teach the game,” coach Lutz said. “And for some of them that lightbulb goes off in them, learning how to teach it to someone else. It helps them become a better player. But at the end of the day, this camp is about the kids and having fun and just learning different things.”

