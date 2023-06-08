This week’s JA People of Action features Janet Grider

This week’s JA People of Action features Janet Grider, 8th grade school counselor at Bowling Green Junior High School. Mrs. Grider utilizes several different JA curricula with her 8th grade students. Mrs. Grider’s favorite thing about JA is, “the Inspire Virtual Career Fair.” She also said, “I thoroughly enjoy using the Junior Achievement lessons with my students. Junior Achievement gets the students actively involved in the lessons giving them more buy-in. I love that a large portion of the lessons are devoted to teaching the students about the soft skills needed in future careers.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

