Warren County Fiscal Court approves 6% increase to Cost of Living Adjustment for County employees

The Fiscal Court also discussed the money set aside for the remodel work on Sugar Maple Square.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, during the Warren County Ficscal Court meeting, the court approved a 6% increase to the Cost of Living Adjustment for County employees.

The increase will add a little over a million dollar addition to the court’s budget, which will become effective for this year on July 1.

“Inflation hurts everyone,” Warren County Judge Executive, Doug Gorman, said, “We want to make sure that our employees at least stay even.”

Gorman said making the increase was the right thing to do. He also added that the increase is a standard one.

“When the price of everything goes up from fuel to food, to rent to everything else,” he said, “Many years, just a regular cost of living might be 1%, one and a half, maybe 2%...[When the] CPI index comes out, it’s really a measure of how much things cost. And so that 6% is a pretty standard right now.”

The increase will specifically be for the 300 or so employees that are part of every department in the county from the sheriff to the jail, to the clerk, Parks and Recreation, the road department, and public works.

The Fiscal Court also discussed the money set aside for the remodel work on Sugar Maple Square.

