Warren County Public Library kicks off summer reading program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Warren County Public Library kicked off its annual Growing Readers Summer Reading program with a Farm Fest as a part of Duncan Hines Days in Bowling Green.

The Growing Readers Summer Reading program encourages participants to embark on a reading journey while engaging in various library and community programs and resources.

The National Corvette Museum was home to the Farm Fest, which featured a free petting zoo, free sunflower seeds for the first 1000 guests, food trucks, live entertainment, and several activities for people of all ages.

Although there was a lot of fun to be had at the Farm Fest, it was also a valuable resource for many families as their children continued to grow through literacy.

”It is such a great opportunity to get engaged with what the library has going on,” said Laura Beth Fox-Ezell, Youth Services Manager for Warren County Public Library.

“We have free events and opportunities for folks of all ages, all summer long and all year long,” said Fox-Ezell. “Summer is a great time, when kids are out of school, to get connected with those resources. It is a great opportunity to just get plugged into fun that is happening all summer long.”

The goal of the Summer Reading program is to get children and their families more involved with the community, all through the joys of reading. Fox-Ezell said none of this would have been possible without the community.

”This is a huge group effort. It takes a whole lot of time from our community partners, and it is a labor of love. We are excited to be able to share it with this community, celebrate the start of summer reading and grow readers together,” said Fox-Ezell.

