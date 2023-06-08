WKU hosts first ever Select A Seat event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Ticket Office and WKU Athletics held its first ever Select A Seat event for the upcoming 2023-24 Hilltopper Men’s and Women’s Basketball seasons.

Current and prospective season ticket holders for men’s and women’s basketball were there to purchase new season tickets, upgrade current season tickets and/or refer friends and family to season tickets for either program.

Both head coaches were in attendance as fans who upgraded, purchased or referred got a ‘signing day’ experience. The ‘signing day’ experience included photos with the coaches and giveaways, including an autographed card by both coaches.

Lady Toppers Head Coach Greg Collins said it’s good to be able to see and talk to fans in a non game day setting.

“Well it’s good to see them excited about coming and looking for seats to come to the games,” Collins said. “Sometimes when it’s game night, you’re not exactly in a talking mode. So it’s kind of nice to be able to hear their impression on some of the players or some of the things, or the memories that stick with them so that’s kind of fun.”

WKU Ticket Sales Manager Lynn Miller created the event and got the idea from professional teams that she used to work for and felt like with a new coach new team coming in, it would be the perfect time to do it.

“We’re really excited to welcome out the community to help us celebrate a new coach,” Miller said. “We’re also excited about the season and this is a great opportunity for everyone to get together and select where you might like to sit this upcoming season.”

If you were unable to attend the event and still want to purchase season tickets or select a seat you still can. Tickets are still on sale and any questions can be directed to the WKU Ticket Office at 1-800-5BIGRED and/or Lynn Miller at 270-745-4717 or lynn.miller@wku.edu.

