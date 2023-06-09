Another NICE day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It’s a COOL start to the day this morning. We’re waking up to the 40s and 50s!

The hazy conditions we have been experiencing over the past few days will begin to decrease even more as we roll into the weekend as rain arrives and upper-air patterns shift in our favor. We are in desperate need of some rain- some locations across our region are beginning to slip into abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. Thankfully, we have rain chances through next week, with the best chance looking to be this coming Sunday. The 6-10 day outlook for precipitation has us in the wetter than normal category, which means we will likely see much needed rain as we move into the middle of June.

