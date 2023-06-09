Bootleggers get shutout in game three against Winston-Salem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blake Robertson earned his second-multi hit game, but the Bowling Green Bootleggers (25-25) were held to three hits during their 4-0 shutout loss to the Winston-Salem Dash (29-23) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Winston-Salem offense exploded in the top of the second off Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples. Wilfred Veras and Ivan Gonzalez singled, while Jason Matthews worked a walk to load the bases. Caberea Weaver plated all three runners on a grand slam over the right field wall, putting the Dash up 4-0. The Hot Rods were shut out the rest of the way, falling by a final score of 4-0.

Jonathan Cannon (5-1) collected the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings while letting up two hits, two walks, and striking out four. Peoples (2-4) took the loss, letting up four runs on six hits, three walks, six strikeouts over 4.0 frames.

The Dash and the Hot Rods play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Roel Garcia III (2-3, 4.78), while Winston-Salem sends out RHP Andrew Dalquist (1-4, 6.33).

