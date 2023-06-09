‘Duncan Hines Day’ celebrations continue at Historic Railpark

The Historic Rail park hosts lunch on Duncan Hines dining cart
The Historic Rail park hosts lunch on Duncan Hines dining cart(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are still plenty of opportunities across the city to take part in Duncan Hines Days.

Over at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum, visitors get the opportunity to sit in the famous Duncan Hines dining car and enjoy a lunch with some education.

The Historic Railpark is hosting lunch and dinner in the dining car with a Duncan Hines impersonator as entertainment while you eat.

“It’s dinner theater. I come on as my character, Duncan Hines, and I share with them stories about my life and times. My adventures in good eating across the country,” said Duncan Hines impersonator, Jeff Moore.

Diners get brought back in time to discover what brought fame to Duncan Hines’ name, as well as learn about his personal qualities and goals.

“He was kind of an interesting character,” said Moore. “He liked to keep himself very low key, even in the back of his books he would have a photograph of him much younger. Not because of vain but because he wanted people not to recognize him when he would sneak into their restaurants to see if they were still worthy of staying in his guidebooks.”

Visitors also got the chance to learn some fun facts about the beloved Bowling Green native.

“One of his pet peeves was fancy names. He would have restaurants with these big fancy names and he would make fun of them,” said Moore.

For those interested, or just wanting more information, you can visit their website.

