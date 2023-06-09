Duncan Hines impersonator details life and legacy of Hines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weeklong celebration known as Duncan Hines Days was filled with food, live entertainment and history of the man whose name is printed on boxes of cake and brownie mix in grocery stores across the country.

Jeff Moore, a Duncan Hines impersonator, guided locals through the life and legacy of Duncan Hines on the Historic Railpark and Train Museum’s Trolley Tour of Downtown Bowling Green.

Moore told riders about Hines’ rise to fame, and how he made a name for himself as a traveling salesman and restaurant connoisseur.

“One Christmas, we decided - with all these friends, relatives and colleagues calling and writing us - that we would send out in our Christmas cards a list of my favorite restaurants,” said Moore portraying Hines.

That was the start of what led Hines to become the household name he is today.

Telia Butler, the Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Bowling Green and one of the organizers of Duncan Hines Days, said Hines’ impact on the food and restaurant industry was massive, but it was just as large in South Central Kentucky.

“Southern Living Magazine featured us (Bowling Green) a few weeks ago, talking about the Duncan Hines story,” said Butler.

“The story of him being a Southerner and what he represented with good food, travel, entertainment and being the first real road-tripper. It is really, really cool to see the entire nation recognize that this guy was real, he was from Bowling Green and he made a difference.”

After Hines left his hometown of Bowling Green, he sought success traveling around the world to restaurants, trying new foods and staying in hotels. All of this, simply to give his stamp of approval. Moore said that Hines had a recipe for all of his success.

“Add one pot of hard work. You add another pot of doing something worthwhile, an accomplishment. Then another pot of doing the work that you love. Then, you add in a generous portion of fun,” said Moore portraying Hines.

Duncan Hines Days events will continue on Friday June 9 including a “Dinner with Duncan Hines Experience.”

For a full list of events and information, click here.

