Expansion at Glasgow elementary school wrapping up by Christmas

The approximate $23 million expansion was approved about two years ago.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Construction continues at South Green Elementary School in Glasgow where crews have been working a little over a year to reconstruct the school with a major addition.

The approximate $23 million expansion was approved about two years ago. The project will expand the current school, allowing additional preschool students to be housed under the same roof as other elementary students.

“We’ve experienced some wonderful weather that has allowed them to get in there every day,” said Dr. Tara Martin, supervisor of instruction at Glasgow Independent Schools. “We’re on schedule for it to be completed by Christmas. Hopefully, we will have our current South Green faculty and staff and students moving over to the new facility.”

Alliance Corporation is handling most of the construction work, which has moved inside the building. The outside remains unfinished but is mostly completed.

Martin said crews are working on ventilation and wiring aspects of the build-out. IT staff with the school system is also working in the older portion of the building to prepare for preschool students.

The school system has its “Glasgow Preschool Academy,” which is housed at the former Happy Valley Elementary School. Students and staff will vacate the building once construction across town finishes at South Green Elementary.

The new building will feature two levels viewable from South Rogers Wells Boulevard. There will also be innovated learning zones and an expansive library.

“It’s just different ways of providing instruction and collaborative work amongst the students,” Martin said.

The project has not been without complications. Martin said a concrete shortage and inflation have both impacted the work.

