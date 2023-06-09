Hazy conditions moving out for the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a beautiful start to the Duncan Hines Days here in Bowling Green with plentiful sunshine and comfortable highs in the lower 80s. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s.

Rain chances increase later in the weekend

The hazy conditions we have been experiencing over the past few days will begin to decrease even more as we roll into the weekend as rain arrives and upper-air patterns shift in our favor. We are in desperate need of some rain- some locations across our region are beginning to slip into abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. Thankfully, we have rain chances through next week, with the best chance looking to be this coming Sunday. The 6-10 day outlook for precipitation has us in the wetter than normal category, which means we will likely see much needed rain as we move into the middle of June.

