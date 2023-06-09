Hazy conditions moving out for the weekend

Rain chances increase into next week
By Dana Money
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a beautiful start to the Duncan Hines Days here in Bowling Green with plentiful sunshine and comfortable highs in the lower 80s. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s.

Rain chances increase later in the weekend

The hazy conditions we have been experiencing over the past few days will begin to decrease even more as we roll into the weekend as rain arrives and upper-air patterns shift in our favor. We are in desperate need of some rain- some locations across our region are beginning to slip into abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. Thankfully, we have rain chances through next week, with the best chance looking to be this coming Sunday. The 6-10 day outlook for precipitation has us in the wetter than normal category, which means we will likely see much needed rain as we move into the middle of June.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Leach's Facebook page
Eric Leach announces he is stepping down as COO of Bowling Green Hot Rods
2 Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
2 Tennessee Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Lyndsey Thomason will begin her new role on July 1.
WCPS announces new principal of Richardsville Elementary

Latest News

Rain chances will increase as we head into next week
Hazy conditions moving out for the weekend
The weather looks great to wrap up the traditional workweek. More beneficial rain possible...
More Lovely Weather
Dense fog to start, then sunny and warmer!
Dense fog to start, then sunny and warmer!
Dense fog to start, then sunny and warmer!
Dense fog to start, then sunny and warmer!