Horse Cave KOA raises money for Care Camps with hot air balloon rides

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Ever dream of riding in a hot air balloon?

This weekend, the Horse Cave KOA is raising money for the KOA Care Camps with hot air balloon rides at their campground.

Care Camps was created in 1984 by the Kampgrounds of America Owners Association to provide opportunities for children with cancer to attend oncology camps and allow them to leave behind their pain while receiving treatments and being around other kids just like them

“Care Camps supports our local Center for Courageous Kids,” said Jason Gedda, Co-owner and Operator of the Horse Cave KOA. “They’ve been a big-time donator for the Center for Courageous Kids for a long time now. [Care Camps will] ... send them or their siblings to camp with them, [which] just gives the parents a good break.”

He adds that it also allows them to focus on something other than their cancer.

The Horse Cave KOA won the balloon rides from the last convention they went to in Orlando.

“We were one of the first campgrounds to do this,” Gedda said. “So we feel pretty special about it.”

For Rob Nutting, being able to see the smiles on people’s faces is his favorite part about being a pilot in a hot air balloon.

“It’s just a great opportunity to be able to provide this for KOA and their Care Camps. We enjoy what we do. It’s an awesome thing.... to be able to give back to children that are in need,” he said. “Every time I see a balloon, I still stop and stare. So it’s just a really neat thing that you don’t see as often”.

The proceeds from the balloon rides will help benefit the KOA Care Camps. It cost $40 per person to take the ride.

So far, Gedda said they have raised nearly half of their goal and added that they will likely get the other half as well.

“The whole weekend was a charity event to raise money for care camps,” he said. “We’re hoping to raise over 20,000 this weekend.”

There will be additional opportunities to ride in the balloon Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

If you would like the opportunity to donate, you can visit the KOA Care Camps website and click on donate now.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.