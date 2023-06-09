Livermore man arrested in drug trafficking investigation

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A McLean County man has been charged after a Muhlenberg County drug distribution investigation.

Jonathan Bray, 23, of Livermore, was charged on Wednesday with trafficking meth over 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said that Bray is part of an ongoing investigation was found in Central City at a local business.

Police found a “large amount of currency and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located.”

A search warrant was then obtained for a residence in Mclean County that led to a discovery of a rifle that been modified and had high capacity loaded magazine.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges to follow, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.