Man wanted in connection to Hart County man’s death

The sheriff’s office says Kevin Jewell has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and is...
The sheriff’s office says Kevin Jewell has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and is at large.(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An indictment has been returned against a man in connection to a Hart County man’s death.

On Tuesday, a Hart County Grand Jury returned and indictment on Kevin Jewell for Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Trafficking in Controlled Substances 1st Degree following an investigation into the death of James Jewell, who went missing in April.

The sheriff’s office says Kevin Jewell has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and is at large.

Back in April, James Jewell was reported missing by his family. Police say he was last seen on April 11 being given a ride to a power substation on Glen Lily Road.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office opened a missing persons case for Jewell on April 14.

On April 19, the body of a white male was found in the Thomas Bend area of Green River by the Hart County Rescue Squad. It was identified to be James Jewell the next day and an autopsy was performed.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17 they received a copy of the autopsy and final diagnosis from the State Medical Examiner’s office.

They stated that the medical examiner concluded that Jewell’s body had no lethal trauma and his death was attributed to acute methamphetamine intoxication with subsequent asphyxia via drowning in the river.

Hart County Sheriff’s Office said multiple interviews and search warrants were conducted which revealed that Kevin Jewell provided James Jewell with methamphetamine.

Witnesses told investigators James Jewell had adverse reactions to the meth, causing him to hallucinate and fell hot.

The investigation revealed no criminal liabilities for three witnesses pertaining to James Jewell’s death.

The facts of the case were presented to a Hart County Grand Jury on Tuesday June 6.

If you have any information pertaining to Kevin Jewell’s whereabouts, call the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 270-524-2341 or Kentucky State Police Post 3 Dispatch at 270-782-2010.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
2 Tennessee Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Eric Leach's Facebook page
Eric Leach announces he is stepping down as COO of Bowling Green Hot Rods
A father says he has lost his son after just burying his daughter a few months before.
Father loses second child in 2 months after son drowns in lake

Latest News

With Trump facing several charges, how will this affect his candidacy for President of the...
WKU Professor details Trump indictment, future of his campaign
Will Trumps indictment impact his presidential campaign?
Brian Elliott talks to Bria Byrd and Sterling Spears during the WKU School of Media Broadcast...
WKU School of Media hosts annual Broadcasting and TV Production summer workshop
High School students from across the country come to WKU for journalism workshop
In 2019, Ann Burden sold cheesecakes out of her home to help fundraise for her church’s mission...
Morgantown bakery celebrating one year anniversary