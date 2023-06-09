Man wanted in connection to Hart County man’s death

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An indictment has been returned against a man in connection to a Hart County man’s death.

On Tuesday, a Hart County Grand Jury returned and indictment on Kevin Jewell for Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Trafficking in Controlled Substances 1st Degree following an investigation into the death of James Jewell, who went missing in April.

The sheriff’s office says Kevin Jewell has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and is at large.

Back in April, James Jewell was reported missing by his family. Police say he was last seen on April 11 being given a ride to a power substation on Glen Lily Road.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office opened a missing persons case for Jewell on April 14.

On April 19, the body of a white male was found in the Thomas Bend area of Green River by the Hart County Rescue Squad. It was identified to be James Jewell the next day and an autopsy was performed.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17 they received a copy of the autopsy and final diagnosis from the State Medical Examiner’s office.

They stated that the medical examiner concluded that Jewell’s body had no lethal trauma and his death was attributed to acute methamphetamine intoxication with subsequent asphyxia via drowning in the river.

Hart County Sheriff’s Office said multiple interviews and search warrants were conducted which revealed that Kevin Jewell provided James Jewell with methamphetamine.

Witnesses told investigators James Jewell had adverse reactions to the meth, causing him to hallucinate and fell hot.

The investigation revealed no criminal liabilities for three witnesses pertaining to James Jewell’s death.

The facts of the case were presented to a Hart County Grand Jury on Tuesday June 6.

If you have any information pertaining to Kevin Jewell’s whereabouts, call the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 270-524-2341 or Kentucky State Police Post 3 Dispatch at 270-782-2010.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.