More Lovely Weather

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lots of sunshine the next two days, but rain chances increase later in the weekend. It appears we could see some additional rain next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 50s. A slight chill in the air Friday morning before highs go for the lower and middle 80s during the afternoon. Skies still remain a bit hazy, but air quality should not be greatly impacted.

The weather looks great to wrap up the traditional workweek. More beneficial rain possible...
The weather looks great to wrap up the traditional workweek. More beneficial rain possible later in the weekend.(David Wolter)

Now the weekend still appears to be a split deal with sunshine on Saturday and a few more scattered showers and storms likely by Sunday. Next week is not terribly hot, but we do have a few more chances for rain early and later in the week.

