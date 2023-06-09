More Lovely Weather
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 50s. A slight chill in the air Friday morning before highs go for the lower and middle 80s during the afternoon. Skies still remain a bit hazy, but air quality should not be greatly impacted.
Now the weekend still appears to be a split deal with sunshine on Saturday and a few more scattered showers and storms likely by Sunday. Next week is not terribly hot, but we do have a few more chances for rain early and later in the week.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.