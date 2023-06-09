Morgantown bakery celebrating one year anniversary

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2019, Ann Burden sold cheesecakes out of her home to help fundraise for her church’s mission trip to Israel. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ann knew she had a mission of her own in her hometown of Morgantown.

“My dad passed away from COVID-19. The mission trip was canceled, then pushed back a year, and then canceled completely another year. Mom needed some help, so I retired. It is just a God thing. God put us here,” said Ann.

Fast forward to June 2022, and “My Mother’s Daughter Cheesecakes” was born. Cilicia Burden, Ann’s 81-year-old mother, joined forces with her daughter once she heard about the opening of the business.

While Ann is the official owner of the bakery, she said it is her mother that is the driving force, the heart, and the soul of the business.

“It is really not with, it is for my daughter. She is the boss” said Cilicia. “I was retired probably 20 years. Ann decided to open the shop, and I came out of retirement to come to work. I love working with her.”

“She is 81 years old and works harder than anybody here,” said Ann.

While she never intended on becoming the owner of a business, Ann said it was her faith that guided her to open up her bakery.

“Owning a business has never been anything I ever wanted. It is not anything I have ever thought of, so I was not even smart enough to set short or long-term goals. Obviously, I want my bills paid, but this is where I am supposed to be. These are the people we are loving on,” said Ann.

Of course, many people in South Central Kentucky come into the bakery every day to buy desserts like cheesecakes or brownies. Some may even purchase a sandwich for lunch. However, the main mission of the bakery is to spread love to all that walk through the doors.

“Morgantown is awesome. They just love their people. It has just been a blessing, one after another,” said Ann.

“We do praise God for everything,” said Cilicia.

My Mother’s Daughter Cheesecake will be open for officially one year on June 11. Both Ann and Cilicia will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the bakery on Saturday, June 10 from noon until 2 p.m.

There will be free food, homemade ice cream, and door prizes for all who attend.

