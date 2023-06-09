Mother facing DUI charge after driving U-Haul with 2 small children inside

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving drunk in a U-Haul with two small children inside.

On Tuesday, June 6, Dispatch notified Kentucky State Police of a white female driving a U-Haul with juveniles inside Northbound from the 31mm on I-65. The original caller stated they could see the female drinking alcohol.

KSP Troopers were able to located the U-Haul at the 54mm.

KSP observed the U-Haul in the far left lane swerving into the left emergency lane, almost striking the barrier wall twice.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the U-Haul and made contact with the driver identified as Brittney Adkins, 28, of Cincinnati.

According to the citation, troopers could smell alcohol coming from Adkins and from the U-Haul.

Troopers observed Adkins’ 10-month-old child laying in his car seat in the floorboard between the driver and passenger seats, not anchored down in any way. Troopers also observed her 2-year-old child sitting in her booster seat in the passenger seat.

Police asked Adkins to step out of the vehicle and asked how much she had drank. Adkins stated she only had one beer. Adkins state she was coming from Illinois, but then stated she was coming from Alabama. When police asked where she was going, she said Cincinnati, but then later stated Illinois.

According to the citation, Adkins could not tell police where she was at the moment.

Adkins agreed to field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Social services were contacted and took possession of the children.

While troopers were removing the children from the U-Haul, three Four Loco can were found stuffed under the car seat laying in the floorboard. A McDonald’s cup in the driver’s cup holder still had alcohol inside of it, according to police.

Adkins was taken to the Hart County Jail for a BA test, which resulted in 0.178.

Adkins is charged with the following :

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Possession of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle.

Adkins is being held on a $9,500 cash bond.

