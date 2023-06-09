Scattered Storms On Sunday

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We need rain, but with the wet weather chances on Saturday comes that risk for some isolated severe weather as well.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are looking at some very comfortable weather this evening as temperatures slip back down into the 50s on the overnight. Air quality is looking better during the weekend. We get more sunshine for Saturday and that will lead temperatures back into the middle and upper 80s during the afternoon. Storms are in the forecast early Sunday morning, then again later in the day as another cold front moves in. The late day storms could produce isolated hail and strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has part of the area under a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Some storms later in the day could produce strong winds and isolated hail.
Some storms later in the day could produce strong winds and isolated hail.(David Wolter)

We could do without the severe weather threat, but the rain will certainly be a good thing with the abnormally dry conditions in place across the area. Thankfully, we do have more opportunities for rain next week so stay tuned.

