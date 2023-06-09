WKU Baseball wraps up week one of their summer youth camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first WKU youth baseball camp of the summer, kids aged five through 13 were able to get first-hand experience on the drills and skills used daily by Hilltopper Baseball.

This was the first of two WKU youth baseball camps of the summer, and head coach Marc Rardin spent the time to make sure everything was organized and thorough for the campers’ overall experience.

“At the beginning of camp, he (coach Rardin) had all of the kids that were lined up here. He was talking and you could hear a pin drop. They really listened to him, and they respected him, and he was monitoring. I liked how he was addressing behavior and I just thought it was very well ran and the kids got a lot out of it,” said Jessica Riedel, a parent of one of the campers.

Coach Rardin added, “There’s a big difference there when you’re talking attention spans, comprehension, motor skills, so you’ve got to have stuff that can be adaptable within the drill because you have one group that rotates and they’re 11 years old...then the next group that comes in is six years old, so there’s a different way you’re going to go about that drill.”

Another parent, Michelle Bell, said, “That’s one thing I’ve loved about the camp is that they’ve been able to keep all of the kids entertained, and been able to adapt no matter what age level. It’s been wonderful for all ages.”

Over the course of four days and a total of 12 hours, coach Rardin, with the help of his staff and the community, were able to teach all of the fundamentals of the game.

“They did a lot of hitting. They were able to see how hard they were hitting the ball. They did running practice where they were running through first base which, with his age, that’s something that they constantly remind them of, so I thought that was a great drill for them to do,” Riedel added.

There has been many ‘firsts’ in the realm of WKU baseball over past year, and if you missed out on week one, you have another opportunity to get the full Hilltopper Baseball experience July 10th-13th.

“It was a year almost to the day where I arrived on campus, took the job, and so we didn’t do any camps last year. We did some over Christmas break, but you bring in a different staff with me and the guys that I hired, and much less everybody saw so much of how we played differently in the spring and the successes we’ve had and things like that,” said Rardin. “The same really goes with camps when you talk about the effort that goes into it, the organization, the energy, and what you’re trying to do and what you’re trying to give these young kids.”

All of the kids in attendance got a surprise at the end of the week...a visit from BIG RED!

