WKU hosts week-long high school journalism workshop

Students from Caverna High School hope to use what they learned to begin a student newspaper at...
Students from Caverna High School hope to use what they learned to begin a student newspaper at their school.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky University hosted high school students from around the country for a week-long workshop on multiplatform journalism.

It covers everything from story pitches, interviews, video editing, and story editing. However, for some local students, the workshop meant more than strictly academic development.

”Three of the students from Caverna want to start a student newspaper. Their school is hoping to bring that back, and that’s huge. I’m hoping that they can take the skills that they’ve learned here and sort of be peer mentors for their classmates and convey what they’ve learned. We need journalism more than ever, and that includes student journalists,” said Tessa Duvall, Frankfort bureau chief for the Lexington Herald and one of the instructors for the course.

Kiana Kirk, a junior at Caverna High School, says that she and two of her classmates hope to gain enough experience through the workshop to bring pride to their high school.

“Our school gets like, bashed because of its name. We’re trying to show that we’re capable of doing the things that we can do, and show the talent that’s at our school,” said Kirk.

Through the week-long workshop, the students are led by world-class journalists like Duvall, as well as Pulitzer Prize awardee, Gary Hairlson, who has overseen the workshop from its’ beginnings in 1985.

“Over 40 years, I mean the technical side of what we do has changed so much. We started off using film back in the day, with dark rooms. I had to teach students how to roll film on these little stainless steel reels,” said Hairlson.

The students are now able to experience every part of the journalistic process and learn from the best along the way.

“They get the whole immersion of journalism and what all we have to offer. They’re basically one-man bands and they get to learn a little bit about everything,” said Hairlson.

Today, students are working to finalize their stories before presenting them tomorrow and finishing out their time at WKU. Their instructors believe that the students have grown into accomplished future journalists, and have the talent to continue to pursue their passions.

“Some of them are covering really complex topics around the environment and sustainability. They’re able to take this dense, scientific information and display it in a way that makes sense to you or me who have no background in this. That’s a really impressive feat for a 16 or 17-year-old to pull off,” said Duvall.

Instructors hope that at the end of the workshop, the students from Caverna will leave with the tools to create a long-lasting student newspaper.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
2 Tennessee Uber drivers robbed at gunpoint, suspects arrested in Barren County
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Eric Leach's Facebook page
Eric Leach announces he is stepping down as COO of Bowling Green Hot Rods
A father says he has lost his son after just burying his daughter a few months before.
Father loses second child in 2 months after son drowns in lake

Latest News

Troopers observed Adkins’ 10-month-old child laying in his car seat in the floor-board between...
Mother facing DUI charge after driving U-Haul with 2 small children inside
The Kentucky Blood Center hosted a ‘Save our Summer’ blood drive today at Central Bank Center.
‘Save Our Summer’ blood drive aims to boost supply
KSP seargent claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
KSP sgt. claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
Jonathan Bray
Livermore man arrested in drug trafficking investigation