1 dead and 1 detained after car crashes into Greenwood Mall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is dead and another detained, after a car crashed into the front of the Greenwood Mall.

At 2:36 a.m Saturday, June 10, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop at Scottsville Road and Bryant Way

The Silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix pulled into the PNC bank. As the deputy went to exit their cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports the other vehicle accelerated rapidly, jumped 2 curbs, and crashed into the front of the Greenwood Mall.

The passenger, identified as Thomas Burton, exited the vehicle and was detained. The Sheriff’s office reports the operator had a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

First aid was provided on scene. He was then life-flighted to Skyline for his injury and later pronounced deceased. Officials are in the process of notifying next of kin.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and executed. A defaced firearm was located along with suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

