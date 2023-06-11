Bowling Green makes their first appearance as the Hot Dogs, but fall 5-3 in game five to Winston-Salem

BG falls to Winston-Salem 5-3
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dru Baker homered in the first at-bat of the ballgame, but the Bowling Green Hot Dogs (26-26) couldn’t keep up with the Winston-Salem Dash (30-24), losing by a score of 5-3 on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Dru Baker led-off the bottom of the first with a solo home run off Dash starter Brooks Gosswein, putting the Hot Dogs up 1-0. Carson Williams and Bob Seymour hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. After Williams stole third, he scored on an RBI sacrifice fly off the bat of Willy Vasquez that increased the lead to 2-0. Caberea Weaver knocked an RBI single in the top of the second against Hot Dogs starter Roel Garcia to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the second, Kenny Piper led-off with a double and moved up to third on a fielding error from Taishi Nakawake. Piper scored on a wild pitch, moving the score to 3-1. Winston-Salem tied it up at 3-3 in the top of the fourth on a two-run homer by Weaver.

Winston-Salem took their first lead of the game in the top of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Over Galue. Weaver walked and Terrell Tatum was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Loidel Chapelli singled to left, scoring Weaver to put the Dash up 4-3. Keegan Fish made it 5-3 with a solo homer in the top of the eighth. Bowling Green was unable to score the next two innings, losing 5-3 to Winston-Salem.

Jared Kelley (1-2) earned the win, letting up a hit, two walks, and striking out three over 4.0 scoreless frames. Galue (0-1) collected the loss, lasting 1.2 innings while allowing a run on two hits, three walks, and a strikeout. Tristan Stivors (5) picked up the save with a strikeout and scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play the series finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods are set to start RHP Austin Vernon (3-1, 5.61), while the Dash are rolling out RHP Connor McCullough (3-4, 2.72).

