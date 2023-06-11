Bowling Green Police asking for help in locating teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are asking for your help in locating Meeya Riddle.

Riddle is 17 years old, 5′5″ tall, 190lbs, has brown hair with green highlights in the front, and brown eyes.

Riddle was last seen Saturday, June 10th, at approximately 9:00pm.

Those with any information about Meeya Riddle are asked to call 270-393-4000.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.