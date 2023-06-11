Down Syndrome for Southern Kentucky hosts 4th annual “Drive up for Down Syndrome” Fundraiser

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky, in partnership with the Bowling Green Buddy House, hosted their ‘Drive up for Down Syndrome’ fundraiser at the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities building Saturday

“It’s a car show that we put on for Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky,” said board member of DSSKY, Emily Johnson. “We chose a car show because Bowling Green is kind of a car city.”

The car show is one of four keynote fundraisers held annually that are vital to run their program; with no federal or state funding, all the activities and programs put on by Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky are a result of in-house fundraising.

“This really helps fund our program and that goes from birth all the way to adulthood. Early literacy training for pre K, get kids ready to go into kindergarten, adult classes on how to cook, how to clean and therapy classes,” said President of DSSKY Eric Leach. “So, all across the board this really helps fund the Buddy House and Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky programs.”

Programs like the Bowling Green Buddy House are scarcer than you may anticipate, making fundraisers much more important. It’s so their doors can stay open for as long as possible, and they can continue to offer their assistance free of charge to those that need it.

“A lot of people aren’t aware that there’s only a handful of these types of facilities in all of America. There’s three in the entire state,” said Leach. “So this is a place where they can come and parents with newborns are able to go okay, how do I get assistance, how do I tackle this, you know, because it’s unknown to them, but it’s also a sense of community.”

Down Syndrome for Southern Kentucky plans to host this fundraiser again next year, as well as other events for the duration of 2023.

For more information, you can visit their website.

