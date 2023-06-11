Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests. Oak Park police said the department had received no warning of risks concerning the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the department didn’t believe there was any additional threat to the public.

