Strong/severe storms possible on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was warm for many with highs varying from the lower 80s to upper 80s across our region. Tomorrow will bring better chances for rain with the arrival of possible strong/severe storms.

Main threats: - Gusty winds - Flooding rainfall - Small hail

A warm front boundary will move north over the region early Sunday morning sparking the first round of showers and storms. These will likely be sub-severe with the potential for loud, booming thunder. The greatest threat for strong/severe storms will arrive in the afternoon/evening hours of Sunday.

Greatest Threats:

- Damaging Winds

- Flooding Rainfall

- Small Hail

Stay weather aware as we head through the daytime and evening hours of Sunday. Have multiple ways to receive alerts, a weather radio and the WBKO First Alert Weather App are great resources for getting alerts. We’ll be here covering the storms should any arise.

Next week will begin calm with cooler temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures and chances for rain will rise as we head into the middle of next week. It is likely that we will see plenty of beneficial rain over the next week.

