Allen County School District announces new principal

Allen County School District
Allen County School District(none)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County School District Superintendent Travis Hamby announced that Leah Renfrow is the new Principal of Allen County Primary Center.

Renfrow is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree and Rank 1 in school counseling.

Her principal certification was also done through WKU.

Most recently, she was the Assistant Principal of Central City Elementary, where she has served since 2020.

“Mrs. Renfrow’s passion for education, coupled with her exceptional leadership abilities, make her the ideal choice to guide Allen County Primary Center,” said Hamby. “Her dedication to student success and her commitment to collaboration and community engagement will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the entire ACPC community.”

As the new Principal of Allen County Primary Center, Renfrow will prioritize providing a nurturing and academically stimulating environment where every student can thrive, according to Hamby.

“I am thrilled to accept the position of Principal of Allen County Primary Center. This is an exciting opportunity to lead a team of dedicated educators and support staff in providing an excellent educational experience for our students,” said Renfrow. “I am committed to fostering a positive learning environment that encourages academic excellence, personal growth, and social responsibility. By working collaboratively with students, parents, and staff, we will create a school community that values learning, creativity, and innovation. I am eager to start this new chapter in my career and look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of ACPC students.”

