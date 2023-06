Sunday's rain was great and now we look fairly dry over the next few days.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The comfortable daytime conditions on this Monday will give way to cool temperatures tonight. We start Tuesday in the 50s, but warm close to 80 during the afternoon. Rain chances will stay low through much of the week. The better chance for rain will arrive during the weekend as temperatures near 90°.

The rain on Sunday helped to end a solid 3 week stretch of limited rain here in Bowling Green. (David Wolter)

