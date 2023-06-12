FEMA approves $2.4 million for Warren RECC tornado repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, FEMA approved over $2.4 million in reimbursement repair funds for Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation for damages incurred during the December 2021 tornadoes.

In the days following the devastating storms, Warren RECC crews, and an additional 48 crews from surrounding communities, worked around the clock to restore 28,000 outages in five days. Kim Phelps, senior director of communications and public relations for Warren RECC, says this feat could not have been accomplished alone.

“There were so many hands willing to pitch in and get the work done and take care of our members. We still really feel that and appreciate it,” said Phelps.

Repairs were made by Warren RECC across nine counties and included 14 transmission poles and over 300 distribution poles. The approved funding from FEMA included over $450,000 for workers’ regular hours and overtime, over $84,000 for equipment, $640,220 for materials, and $1.5 million for contract and mutual aid.

The funds have returned Warren RECC’s facilities to their pre-disaster design and capacity.

