FEMA approves $2.4M for Warren RECC repairs

By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - FEMA approved more than $2.4 million for Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation to repair damaged property as a direct result of the severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that occurred in December 2021.

During the incident, a tornado outbreak caused extensive damage to Warren Rural Electric Cooperative’s components jurisdiction-wide.

The damaged property included electrical poles, transformers, conductors, miscellaneous anchors, wires and associated hardware.

FEMA approved $450,509 for worker’s regular hours and overtime, $84,159 for equipment, $640,220 for materials, and $1,512,460 for contract and mutual aid for the repairs to the power distribution system of Warren Rural Electrical Cooperative in order to restore the facility to its pre-disaster design, function and capacity.

FEMA Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. Due to the magnitude of damage caused by this storm, President Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 90% of federal funding for this project.

All work and costs took place between December 2021 to March 2022.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

