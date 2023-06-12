Flea Land of Bowling Green to giveaway Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Flea Land of Bowling Green to giveaway free Camaro Convertible as part of their “Sizzlin’ Summer Car Giveaway.”

The giveaway requires no purchase to enter and can be done at Flea Land. Three finalists will be drawn every weekend for the remainder of the summer, all adding up to 100 finalists.

In September, after all the finalist have been announced, they will do a final drawing to name the winner and that person will be able to walk off the Flea Land lot with a new car.

“We thought it would be something fun for the summer for travelers coming to Bowling Green, to stop into Flea Land and get a chance at winning a car,” said Flea Land Manager Jay Sweeney. “Bowling Green is a very car-oriented city, with the Corvette Museum and all the car shows going to Beech Bend, and we just think it’s going to be a tremendous promotion to giveaway a free convertible Camaro.”

Flea Land has done giveaways like this in the past but never a car, let alone a convertible.

You can enter the giveaway on-site at Flea Land and are allowed to enter as many times as you want to try and claim the big prize.

For more information on the giveaway, you can visit Flea Land’s website.

