Gov. Beshear signs bill giving children of those killed or disabled in DUI accidents child support benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed into law a bill that will make sure families are financially helped in some of their worst moments.

Mealnie’s Law allows a judge to order a person convicted of DUI resulting in the death or disability of a parent or guardian to provide financial support for the children of the victim.

Melanie’s Law is named after Melanie Hull. Melanie was left permanently disabled on July 1, 2022, when a driver crashed into Melanie’s car with her and her eight-year-old son inside. The driver was later convicted of driving under the influence.

“She was wonderful. The absolute best mother you could ever imagine,” said Melanie’s mother, Diana Yates. “I was a good mom. My other daughter is a good mom. Melanie was a fantastic mom. Everything she did revolved around this little guy.”

Diana Yates stood beside her eight-year-old grandson Nolan, who she’s been raising for the past year, as Governor Beshear signed Melanie’s Law.

“She’s unable to speak for the most part other than ‘yeah’ or maybe ‘no’ once in a while. Can’t do anything for herself. But this is a true legacy for her,” said Diana.

Diana’s nephew and Senate Democratic Caucus Whip David Yates sponsored Senate Bill 268 for Melanie.

“If someone has the means and has the job to pay the child support, it could mean everything for families,” said Diana.

Melanie’s family watched together Monday morning as Governor Andy Beshear signed the bill into law.

“If they’re going to take someone’s parent away from them, they should ultimately step up and help pay for a better future for that child,” said Governor Beshear. “No child should lose a parent or a guardian ever, but certainly not to someone driving under the influence.”

While Nolan may not understand the significance of this bill now.

“I think he’ll look back on it one day and think, ‘Oh, that was really cool, and I was part of that,’” said Diana.

Nolan is a survivor of the car crash that left his mom permanently disabled.

Melanie is currently fighting for her life in hospice.

