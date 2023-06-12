The Great American Convoy stops at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Great American Convoy stopped at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green amidst their 2023 tour of the lower 48 states.

Partnering with Harley Davidson in honor of the brand’s 120th anniversary, the convoy is visiting 120 select dealerships across the country to raise money benefitting American Veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project. The event was organized by world record-setting motorcyclist Adam Sandoval.

“I’ve been raising money doing charity rides for veterans for the past 10 years. We’ve raised millions of dollars to help their cause and their needs,” said Sandoval.

He says that getting riders together shows veterans that there is a community that cares about them and the things they may be going through as a result of their service.

Starting on April 22 from Pigtrail Harley-Davidson in Arkansas the convoy is set to cover 30,000 miles ending at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee Wisconsin on July 14. There are still 50 stops along the route for those interested in joining.

Riders are welcome to join at any of the convoy’s stops and ride for as long as they want or visitors can make donations at Harley Davidson dealerships. Sandoval encourages the community to come out and support our veterans in any way they can.

“If you did not serve in the military, find time to serve those who did,” said Sandoval.

The route of the Great American Convoy's 120 Harley Davidson dealer tour (Adam Sandoval)

